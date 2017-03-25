We will continue to make efforts to see that the work is not only stopped but completely abandoned: Nagaland CM Our Correspondent Kohima | March 24 The 15th session of the 12th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) today introduced a government resolution regarding construction of fencing on the Indo-Myanmar Border in the State of Nagaland. The House introduced this resolution after it was moved by Minister for Health & Family Welfare, P Longon on the floor of the House. The resolution requested the Government of India to impress upon the Government of Myanmar to permanently drop the project of construction of fencing on the Indo-Myanmar border in the state of Nagaland with a view to continuing the cordial and fraternal relations amongst the Nagas living on both sides of the border. NLA Speaker, Dr. Imtiwapang Aier told the House that the consideration and adoption of this…

