NLA introduces resolution on border fencing
We will continue to make efforts to see that the work is not only stopped but completely abandoned: Nagaland CM Our Correspondent Kohima | March 24 The 15th session of the 12th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) today introduced a government resolution regarding construction of fencing on the Indo-Myanmar Border in the State of Nagaland. The House introduced this resolution after it was moved by Minister for Health & Family Welfare, P Longon on the floor of the House. The resolution requested the Government of India to impress upon the Government of Myanmar to permanently drop the project of construction of fencing on the Indo-Myanmar border in the state of Nagaland with a view to continuing the cordial and fraternal relations amongst the Nagas living on both sides of the border. NLA Speaker, Dr. Imtiwapang Aier told the House that the consideration and adoption of this…
Nagas are fastest growing tribal community in India
National seminar on ‘Challenges and issues of the tribal of India’ underway at Tetso College Morung Express News Dimapur | March 24 The Naga community may be the fastest developing or growing tribal communities in the country in terms of literacy rate and degree of change within the shortest…
‘Indo-Naga issue requires a political & human approach’
Our Correspondent Kohima | March 24 Chief Minister Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu today said that the Indo-Naga issue requires a political and human approach, and informed that he has conveyed this to the Prime Minister of India, the Home minister, Interlocutor and others. The CM, while speaking at the NLA…
50% of govt schools without Math teachers in Nagaland
Morung Express News Kohima | March 24 As high as 50 percent of government schools are without Math teachers, informed Nagaland School Education Minister, Yitachu today. Speaking at the NLA today, he said that although the department has…
Tuberculosis is NOT ‘hereditary’ or ‘untreatable’
Kohima, March 24 (MExN): Revised National TB Control Programme (RNTCP), Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Kohima observed World TB Day on March 24, under the theme ‘Unite to End TB’ at Christ King Higher Secondary School and Bethel Higher…
Meet the cactus and succulents enthusiast!
Cactus and succulent plant fever has swept Nagaland and gardeners are discovering the joys of…
Asian University for Women opens 10 scholarships for Nagaland students
The deadline for scholarship application will be May 16, 2017. Chittagong, March 23 (MExN):…
Turtle species thought extinct in the wild discovered in Nagaland
Black Soft-shell turtle classified as Extinct in the Wild by IUCN discovered in the wetlands…
Dating the undatables—frog croaks in evolutionary history
Imkong Walling Dimapur | March 20 The next time you put frogs in the…
Promoting change and peace through fitness!
Several years ago, we brought to you the story of a young yoga practitioner who…
How a village in Phek dist. revived millets and became gender wise
Morung Express Feature Sümi (Phek) | March 19 In Sümi Village folklore, millet (Etsübe)…