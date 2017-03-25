Widgetized Section

After London attack, PM May demands more action against hate from social media firms

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa…

How to fix war-torn societies? Help women to work

Many women have lost male relatives to war and…

France’s Le Pen, on Russia visit, heads to Kremlin for exhibition

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) – French far-right presidential candidate…

Risky U.S. House healthcare vote to test Trump’s negotiating skills

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump…

Excess iron in body may cause liver damage: Doctors

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Excess build-up of iron…

Gravitational waves boot monster black hole from galactic core

Washington, March 24 (IANS) NASA’s Hubble space telescope has…

Poor sleep impairs ability to interpret facial expressions

New York, March 24 (IANS) Your ability to recognise…

Rise of superbug tuberculosis hampers global control efforts

London, March 23 (Reuters) – Rising rates of superbug…

Past with Kareena is world secret, quips Shahid

New Delhi,  (IANS) Happily married to Mira, and loving…

Yogi Adityanath should do ‘gas-releasing’ asana: Twinkle Khanna

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Taking a dig at…

Femina Miss India 2017 online voting begins

Voting for the Colors FBB Femina Miss India 2017…

Zumba Kids to be officially launched at PAWF GX STUDIO

ZUMBA KIDS will be officially launched at PAWF GX…

Baptist Mission School Jotsoma

A student of Baptist Mission School Jotsoma competes in…

Little Star to clash with Zakiesato in Inter-School final

Dimapur, March 24 (MExN): In the ongoing DDCA Inter-School…

Diphu XI take on Whiskers in Silver Cup final

Kohima, March 24 (MExN): Diphu XI from Karbi Anglong,…

Young Naga Personalities promote Futsal

Morung Express News Dimapur | March 24   Come…

SBI chief Bhattacharya 26th in Fortune’s 50 greatest leaders

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) State Bank of India (SBI)…

Indian airlines push for no-fly list to ban unruly passengers

NEW DELHI, March 24 (Reuters) – Several Indian airlines,…

High gold prices keep demand in check, Indian jewellers stock up for festival

BENGALURU/MUMBAI, March 24 (Reuters) – An uptick in prices…

Adobe, Microsoft working together on artificial intelligence

Las Vegas, March 23 (IANS) Adobe and Microsoft are…

Editorial

Dialogue, diplomacy, consultation a must

March 23, 2017

Witoubou Newmai   Lack of space for a diplomatic or dialogue intervention has been the main reason for the myriad problems dogging the State of Manipur for…

Nagaland

GPRN budget session held at Hebron

March 25, 2017

DIMAPUR, MARCH 24 (MExN): The two day budget session of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN) was held on March 23 and 24 at…

North-East

Biren Singh government launches first battle against corruption

March 24, 2017

Newmai News Network Imphal | March 24   Launching the first battle against corruption, the BJP-led government cabinet in Manipur decided today to set up an anti-corruption…

India

Punish those harassing woman journalist: IWPC

March 24, 2017

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to punish those harassing Chennai-based journalist Sandhya Ravishankar…

Sports

Baptist Mission School Jotsoma

March 25, 2017

A student of Baptist Mission School Jotsoma competes in the high jump event. The 19th Annual Sports Meet of the school kicked off on March 22 with…

Entertainment

Past with Kareena is world secret, quips Shahid

March 24, 2017

New Delhi,  (IANS) Happily married to Mira, and loving his new real life role as a father, actor Shahid Kapoor chose to “get back” when asked about…

